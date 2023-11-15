IFB Industries Q2 Results Review - Cost Reduction Initiative Helping Sustain Margins: Nirmal Bang

IFB Industries Ltd.'s topline as well as Ebitda margin were below our estimates by 17.8% YoY and 57 basis points YoY, respectively. Subdued performance from home appliances – especially washing machine business – depressed overall topline and higher-than-expected operating expenses affected margins.

Efforts to expand its distribution reach – specifically for top load washing machines, front load washing machines and ACs – will help IFB improve revenue from home appliances (77.6% of topline in Q2 FY24).

We maintain 'Accumulate' with a revised SOTP-based target price of Rs 955, valuing it on Sept. 2025E earnings per share.

We remain structurally positive about the long-term growth prospects, especially from premium products such as front load washing machines (46% of topline) and conscious cost reduction initiatives. In the near term, festive demand should boost growth as well as margins.