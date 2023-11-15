IFB Industries Q2 Results Review - Cost Reduction Initiative Helping Sustain Margins: Nirmal Bang
In the near term, festive demand should boost growth as well as margins.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
IFB Industries Ltd.'s topline as well as Ebitda margin were below our estimates by 17.8% YoY and 57 basis points YoY, respectively. Subdued performance from home appliances – especially washing machine business – depressed overall topline and higher-than-expected operating expenses affected margins.
Efforts to expand its distribution reach – specifically for top load washing machines, front load washing machines and ACs – will help IFB improve revenue from home appliances (77.6% of topline in Q2 FY24).
We maintain 'Accumulate' with a revised SOTP-based target price of Rs 955, valuing it on Sept. 2025E earnings per share.
We remain structurally positive about the long-term growth prospects, especially from premium products such as front load washing machines (46% of topline) and conscious cost reduction initiatives. In the near term, festive demand should boost growth as well as margins.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.