IFB Industries Q1 Results Review - Margin Improvement Long Drawn Process; Maintain 'Reduce': Yes Securities

IFB Industries Ltd. delivered inline revenue growth, with Its home appliances business registered flattish revenue with Ebit margin of 0.8%. Company’s overall gross margin expanded by 250 basis points YoY on lower commodity costs.

Company’s focus on getting higher extraction from channel is starting to show result but it is still lower than the expectation, as company is going on implementing its strategy state by state.

We have already built-in increased efficiency in home appliances resulting from the higher utilisation of AC plant which is expected from Q4 and introduction of new higher capacities premium models in front load washing machine with enhanced features.

Margins of IFB Industries are significantly lower than its peers. We believe company will have to undertake stringent cost reduction activities which will be a long-drawn process to improve margins aspiration of management to reach double digit margins will take time as competitive intensity remains intense.

We continue to maintain 'Reduce' as we will have to wait for the delivery before becoming constructive on the stock.

IFB Industries will have to deliver on various initiatives it plans to undertake on consistent basis to improve its efficiency for us to become constructive on the stock. We now expect IFB to pose revenue/Ebitda compound annual growth rate of 14%/47% (on low base) over FY23- 25E.

We build in Ebitda margins of 6.5% in FY25, significantly lower than management aspiration of 10% as competition continues to remain intense and IFBI is yet to demonstrate double digit margins.

Despite scale benefits and increased efficiencies, IFB’s margins are significantly lower than peers.

We continue to value company at 25 times as return ratios and profitability are significantly lower than peers. We maintain reduced on the stock with revised target price of Rs 788.