IDFC - Improved Asset Quality, Moderation In Credit Costs To Drive Further Re-Rating: HDFC Securities

Post the restructuring of various businesses/subsidiaries carried over the last few quarters, IDFC Ltd. is now set to merge with IDFC First Bank Ltd. Currently it has shares of IDFC First Bank as its asset which will get extinguished upon merger. The value of IDFC currently is derived from IDFC First Bank.

IDFC First Bank continues to improve on its performance driven by its retailisation strategy. Retail funded assets have increased to ~69% of total funded assets and current account and savings account ratio is above 45%.

Operating costs are expected to moderate as the recent investments in digitization and branch expansion gets absorbed in higher scale of operations.

Replacement of legacy borrowings is likely to aid in net interest margin expansion. We expect this phenomenon to continue to play out over the next few years, which will result in increase in overall profitability and RoE/RoA. It has guided for credit costs of less than 1.5% in FY24.

The new retail products would provide strong support to NIMs and reduction in borrowing and credit costs would aid profit after tax expansion.

The bank expects new businesses such as commercial banking, credit cards, and home loans to drive loan growth and earnings.