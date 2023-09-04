IDFC First Bank - Robust Foundation, Responsible Progress: ICICI Securities
High visibility of strong growth without going up the risk curve.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
IDFC First Bank Ltd.’s FY23 annual report titled ‘Robust foundation, responsible progress’ fairly captures the theme of ongoing transformation of the bank and way ahead.
Segmental profitability disclosures suggest sharp turnaround in the retail business with calculated return on asset around 1.15% for FY23 versus -1.1% in FY22 and -2.6% in FY21.
Qualitative and quantitative disclosures on asset quality suggest sharp improvement not only in the stock but also in the quality of customers at the time of onboarding and across vintage, which provides more confidence on the longevity of the current benign credit cost trajectory, in our view.
Additional details on the corporate-salaried segment, penetration in government / public sector banks segment suggests rising traction in government segment, which should get further fillip as the bank now has the required years of profitability track-record.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.