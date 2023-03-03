IDFC First Bank - Recent Capital Raise To Sustain Growth Momentum: Motilal Oswal

IDFC First Bank Ltd. is focusing on growing its loan book through retail and commercial loans, which form 77% of funded assets and saw a 31% compound annual growth rate over Dec-2020-Dec-2022.

Since the drag from the wholesale book is moderating, we expect the bank to embark on a strong growth trajectory. We estimate a 25% CAGR in loans over FY23-25.

IDFC First Bank has reported five times growth in retail deposits over the past three years and simultaneously improved the current account and savings account mix to 50%. During 9MFY23, traction in CASA and retail deposits remained healthy despite increased competition, thus demonstrating its ability to garner deposits to fund business growth. 

IDFC First Bank is well positioned to benefit from a gradual run-down of its high-cost legacy borrowings over FY23-26E (Rs 224 billion at 8-9% cost) and replacing them with deposits (at ~5.6% cost).

This is likely to support net interest income growth which coupled with improving operating leverage should aid overall earnings.

Post the recent preferential allotment of ~Rs 22 billion by its parent, their stake has increased to 40% from 36.4%. The book value has thus increased by 2-4% for FY23/24, while the tier-I ratio improved by ~130 bps to 14.8%.