IDFC First Bank - Recent Capital Raise To Sustain Growth Momentum: Motilal Oswal
IDFC First Bank is well positioned to benefit from a gradual run-down of its high-cost legacy borrowings over FY23-26E.
Motilal Oswal Report
IDFC First Bank Ltd. is focusing on growing its loan book through retail and commercial loans, which form 77% of funded assets and saw a 31% compound annual growth rate over Dec-2020-Dec-2022.
Since the drag from the wholesale book is moderating, we expect the bank to embark on a strong growth trajectory. We estimate a 25% CAGR in loans over FY23-25.
IDFC First Bank has reported five times growth in retail deposits over the past three years and simultaneously improved the current account and savings account mix to 50%. During 9MFY23, traction in CASA and retail deposits remained healthy despite increased competition, thus demonstrating its ability to garner deposits to fund business growth.
This is likely to support net interest income growth which coupled with improving operating leverage should aid overall earnings.
Post the recent preferential allotment of ~Rs 22 billion by its parent, their stake has increased to 40% from 36.4%. The book value has thus increased by 2-4% for FY23/24, while the tier-I ratio improved by ~130 bps to 14.8%.
