IDFC First Bank Q4 Results Review — Gradual Decline In Cost/Income Ratio To Aid RoA: ICICI Direct

IDFC First Bank Ltd. reported a strong performance. Gross non-performing asset down 45 basis points QoQ to 2.51%; net non-performing asset down 17 bps QoQ to 0.86%.

Net interest income up 34.7% YoY, net interest margins up 28 bps QoQ to 6.41%, cost/income at ~68%.

Provisions up 7.2% QoQ; profit after tax at Rs 802 crore, up more than two times YoY. Funded assets up 24.4% YoY at Rs 1.60 lakh crore, retail grew 32% YoY.

Key triggers for future price performance: