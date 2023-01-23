IDFC First Bank Q3 Results Review - Earnings Momentum On Track; RoA Improves Further: Motilal Oswal
IDFC First Bank reported a stable performance in Q3 FY23.
Motilal Oswal Report
IDFC First Bank Ltd. reported a stable performance in Q3 FY23. Profit after tax rose 115% YoY to Rs 6.0 billion, driven by higher net interest income, healthy retail deposit growth and higher fee income.
Business growth remained robust as the loan book grew 26% YoY, led by 37% YoY growth in retail loans. The wholesale book was flat. The growth in deposits was encouraging at 8% QoQ.
Current account and savings account deposits too saw a healthy growth of 5% QoQ. Thus, the CASA ratio was strong at 50%.
IDFC First Bank is entering a phase of strong loan growth as the drag from the wholesale book moderates. This will be aided by a strong pickup in profitability due to the replacement of high-cost borrowings, better cost trends and controlled credit costs.
We estimate IDFC First Bank to deliver FY25 return on asset/return on equity of 1.3%/15.1%.
