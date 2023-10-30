IDFC First Bank Q2 Results Review - Earnings Inline; Margins Stable At 6.3%: Motilal Oswal
RoA to expand gradually; downgrade to 'Neutral' on limited upside.
Motilal Oswal Report
IDFC First Bank Ltd. reported Q2 FY24 profit after tax of Rs 7.5 billion (up 35% YoY, slight 4% miss), led by robust revenues.
Net interest income grew 32% YoY, led by healthy loan growth and largely stable margins (down 1 basis point QoQ to 6.32%).
Loan book (including credit subs) grew 28%YoY/7% QoQ. Deposit growth was healthy at 39% YoY, with current account and savings account mix broadly stable at 46.4%.
IDFC First Bank is well poised to deliver healthy loan growth, led by robust traction across retail, while drag from the wholesale book continues to moderate. However, higher opex will curb the pace of return on asset expansion.
IDFC First Bank stock has delivered ~60% return since we initiated coverage on the stock in October 2022. However post sharp outperformance over past one year the stock now offers a limited upside to our revised fair value.
We estimate bank to deliver 30% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY23-26 with RoA/RoE thus reaching to 1.33%/13.6% in FY26.
We downgrade our rating to 'Neutral' with a revised target price of Rs 95.
