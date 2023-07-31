IDFC First Bank Q1 Results Review - Robust Fee Income Boost Earnings; Asset Quality Steady: Motilal Oswal

IDFC First Bank Ltd. reported Q1 FY24 profit after tax of Rs 7.7 billion (6% beat, up 61% YoY), boosted by robust fee income and lower provisions. Net interest income grew 36% YoY, while margins moderated 8 bp QoQ to 6.33%.

Business growth remained strong as the loan book was driven by healthy growth in commercial finance and retail loans. The wholesale book was flat YoY. Deposits grew at a healthy 36% YoY, with current account and savings account deposits flat QoQ. Thus, CASA ratio moderated to ~46.5% in Q1 FY24.

IDFC First Bank is well poised to deliver healthy loan growth as the drag from the wholesale book continues to moderate. This will be aided by a strong pickup in profitability, due to the replacement of high-cost borrowings, better cost trends, and controlled credit costs.

We thus estimate 32% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY23-25 and return on asset/return on equity of 1.3%/13.2% in FY25.

We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 100.