IDFC First Bank, M&M, TVS Motor, Syrma SGS And More - Top Stock Picks For Diwali, Samvat 2080 By Anand Rathi

Here are the top stocks to 'Buy' for Samvat 2080 handpicked by us-

IDFC First Bank Ltd. (The upside potential is 37% from current market price.)

IDFC First Bank has undergone the first phase of its transformation from an infra financier to a granular retail lending bank. Investment in technology and building a scalable liability franchisee would keep costs high in the near term, despite strong granular loan growth.

The bank expects the credit card business to breakeven by FY25. 24-25% of the credit card mix are revolvers. IDFC First Bank expects to reach 13-15% return on equity by FY25 and 1.4-1.6% return on asset by FY25.

We assign a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 114 per share.