IdeaForge IPO - Investment Rationale, Financials, Key Risks, Concerns: Motilal Oswal

Investment Rationale -

We like IdeaForge Technology Ltd. given its complex/wide product portfolio, presence in niche space, strong client relationship and high entry barriers. The issue is valued at five times prive/book value (peers average: ~eight times) on a post issue basis, which is fairly valued.

We believe IdeaForge could benefit from government impetus on the defence space as well as rising enterprise demand. Hence we recommend 'Subscribe'.

Further given the current buoyant market and high interest for defence stocks, the issue could see listing gains as well.