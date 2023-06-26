IdeaForge IPO - Investment Rationale, Financials, Key Risks, Concerns: Motilal Oswal
Given the current buoyant market and high interest for defence stocks, the issue could see listing gains as well.
Motilal Oswal's IPO Report
Investment Rationale -
We like IdeaForge Technology Ltd. given its complex/wide product portfolio, presence in niche space, strong client relationship and high entry barriers. The issue is valued at five times prive/book value (peers average: ~eight times) on a post issue basis, which is fairly valued.
We believe IdeaForge could benefit from government impetus on the defence space as well as rising enterprise demand. Hence we recommend 'Subscribe'.
Financials:
IdeaForge’s revenue jumped more than five times over FY21-23 to Rs 1.9 billion, while profit after tax turned positive in last two years, with FY23 profit at Rs 320 million. Ebitda margin stood at 25% in FY23. High employee stock ownership pla cost impacted the profitability of the company in all three years.
About the company:
IdeaForge, a pioneer in drone manufacturing in India with diversified product portfolio, enjoys market share of 50% as of FY22. It has 41 patent applications, with 20 filed internationally and 21 filed in India, as on June 2023. IdeaForge ranked seventh globally in the dual-use category (civil/ defence) drone manufacturers, as per drone Industry Insights report, December 2022.
IdeaForge IPO: All You Need To Know
