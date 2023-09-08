ICRA - Ratings On Firm Wicket, Analytics May See Choppiness: Yes Securities

Notwithstanding strong revival in ratings revenue growth in past couple of years, the trend in ratings margin has been modest due to employee cost/attrition challenges, industry benchmarking of compensations and lag in transmission through pricing.

ICRA Ltd.'s margins, however, could improve from hereon on account of-

stabilised attrition and peak employee cost challenges behind, pursuit of better remunerative mandates and pricing increases, shifting revenue mix towards initial rating business, strong traction in more profitable segments of bond ratings and securitization and benefits from operating leverage and productivity improvements through tech investments.

In Analytics, the margin trajectory would be determined by growth trends in Moody’s business and quick scaling-up of market data and risk analytics offerings.