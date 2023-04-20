ICICI Securities Q4 Review - Focus On Market Share Improvement, Revenue Diversification: Axis Securities

Q4 FY23 was yet another muted quarter with broking revenues being impacted owing to weak cash market volumes. However, ICICI Securities Ltd. managed to gain market share in the cash segment by ~100/50 basis points YoY/QoQ.

While Futures and Options average daily turnover growth was robust, ICICI Securuties lost market share by ~30 bps QoQ in the F&O segment owing to a technical outage, resulting in the loss of market share. In March 2023, however, the company managed to regain its lost ground and reclaimed market share which stood at ~Q3 FY23 levels.

Broking revenues de-grew by 17/1% YoY/QoQ total revenues growth was flat YoY/QoQ and was supported by higher distribution income (up 14/15% YoY/QoQ), led primarily by life insurance distribution.

Opex ratios remained elevated owing to higher marginal trading facility interest cost, the one-time impact of ~Rs 16 crore towards provisions made for penalties passed on to clients on account of margin shortfall and investments towards tech and franchise building.

The cost-income ratio was elevated at 60.1% versus 49/57.1% YoY/QoQ. Profit after tax de-grew by 23/7% YoY/QoQ.