ICICI Securities Q4 Results Review - Higher Opex, Weak IB Revenue Mar Performance: Motilal Oswal
ICICI Securities' retail broking revenue declined 13% YoY to Rs 3.2 billion.
Motilal Oswal Report
ICICI Securities Ltd.’s overall revenue declined 1% YoY to Rs 8.9 billion in Q4 FY23, in line with our estimate, as the weakness in retail brokerage and investment banking revenue was offset by strong interest rate-linked revenue (margin trading funding and treasury book) and distribution income.
ICICI Securities' retail broking revenue declined 13% YoY to Rs 3.2 billion. However, the decline in overall retail equity segment revenue was restricted to 6% thanks to 16% YoY growth in allied revenue. The issuer services segment’s revenue dipped 80% YoY to Rs 127 million.
Profit after tax stood at Rs 2.6 billion (down 23% YoY), 5% lower than our estimate, The cost/income ratio increased to 60.1% (versus our estimate of 58.7%). This includes a one-time provision of Rs 161 million pertaining to the reversal of penalties charged to customers in lieu of the peak margin shortfall. The adjusted C/I ratio was at 58.3%, better than our estimate of 58.7%.
ICICI Securities’ revenue for FY23 stood at Rs 34.3 billion (flat YoY) and profit after tax at Rs 11.1 billion (down 31% YoY).
