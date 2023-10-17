ICICI Securities Q2 Review - Stellar Performance On All Parameters Drives 38% Net Profit Beat: Motilal Oswal

ICICI Securities Ltd. reported Q2 FY24 revenue of ~Rs 12.5 billion (our estimate Rs 9.8 billion), up 44% YoY.

Retail brokerage revenue grew 42% YoY to Rs 4.1 billion, beating our estimate by 34%. Total institutional broking revenue (including allied revenues) jumped 147% to Rs 1.05 billion (86% beat).

Investment banking revenue was up 62% YoY at Rs 791 million, two times higher than our estimate.

During the quarter, the cost/income ratio moderated to 54.4% from 61% in Q1 FY24. (estimate 58.2%). Profit after tax grew 41% YoY to Rs 4.2 billion (38% beat).

ICICI Securities' H1 FY24 revenue/profit after tax stood at Rs 21.8 billion/Rs 6.9 billion, up 31%/21% YoY.

The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share.

Currently our rating of the stock is under review.