BQPrimeResearch ReportsICICI Securities Q2 Review - Stellar Performance On All Parameters Drives 38% Net Profit Beat: Motilal Oswal
ADVERTISEMENT

ICICI Securities Q2 Review - Stellar Performance On All Parameters Drives 38% Net Profit Beat: Motilal Oswal

Retail broking revenue up 42% YoY.

17 Oct 2023, 8:44 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Stock brokers. (Source: freepik)</p></div>
Stock brokers. (Source: freepik)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

ICICI Securities Ltd. reported Q2 FY24 revenue of ~Rs 12.5 billion (our estimate Rs 9.8 billion), up 44% YoY.

Retail brokerage revenue grew 42% YoY to Rs 4.1 billion, beating our estimate by 34%. Total institutional broking revenue (including allied revenues) jumped 147% to Rs 1.05 billion (86% beat).

Investment banking revenue was up 62% YoY at Rs 791 million, two times higher than our estimate.

During the quarter, the cost/income ratio moderated to 54.4% from 61% in Q1 FY24. (estimate 58.2%). Profit after tax grew 41% YoY to Rs 4.2 billion (38% beat).

ICICI Securities' H1 FY24 revenue/profit after tax stood at Rs 21.8 billion/Rs 6.9 billion, up 31%/21% YoY.

The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share.

Currently our rating of the stock is under review.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal ICICI Securities Q2FY24 Results Review.pdf
ALSO READ

Angel One Q2 Results Review - Stellar Execution Continues: ICICI Securities

Opinion
Angel One Q2 Results Review - Stellar Execution Continues: ICICI Securities
Read More

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT