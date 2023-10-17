ICICI Securities Q2 Review - Stellar Performance On All Parameters Drives 38% Net Profit Beat: Motilal Oswal
Retail broking revenue up 42% YoY.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
ICICI Securities Ltd. reported Q2 FY24 revenue of ~Rs 12.5 billion (our estimate Rs 9.8 billion), up 44% YoY.
Retail brokerage revenue grew 42% YoY to Rs 4.1 billion, beating our estimate by 34%. Total institutional broking revenue (including allied revenues) jumped 147% to Rs 1.05 billion (86% beat).
Investment banking revenue was up 62% YoY at Rs 791 million, two times higher than our estimate.
During the quarter, the cost/income ratio moderated to 54.4% from 61% in Q1 FY24. (estimate 58.2%). Profit after tax grew 41% YoY to Rs 4.2 billion (38% beat).
ICICI Securities' H1 FY24 revenue/profit after tax stood at Rs 21.8 billion/Rs 6.9 billion, up 31%/21% YoY.
The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share.
Currently our rating of the stock is under review.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.