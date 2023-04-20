ICICI Securities, Mastek Q4 Results Review: HDFC Securities
ICICI Securities printed a 5% QoQ de-growth in retail broking revenue on a weak base; Mastek reported a strong quarter.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
ICICI Securities Ltd.- ICICI Securities printed a 5% QoQ de-growth in retail broking revenue on a weak base (Q3 FY23: down 20% YoY), on the back of muted cash volumes and a sharp dip in equity yields. We are encouraged by the management’s focus on improving its derivatives market share and diversifying revenue streams. We draw comfort from ICICI Securities’ renewed focus on building digital prowess; albeit, given its high dependence on cash average daily trading volumes (56% of retail broking mix), we reiterate our core thesis on the cyclicality in its revenues.
Mastek Ltd.- Mastek reported a strong quarter with a rebound in organic growth (up 5.3% QoQ constant currency), strong order book, and margin expansion. The organic growth of more than 5% was higher than our estimate and was led by a revival in the UK government, strong UK private (retail and financial services) and stability in the NHS and Oracle CX business. The UK geography (~60% of revenue) will continue to drive growth, supported by a revival in tech spend across UK central departments, new deal wins from the Home Office, revival in NHS (likely in H2 FY24E) and investments in UK private sector.
