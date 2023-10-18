ICICI Prudential Q2 Results Review - Value Of New Business Margin Hit By Adverse Product Mix: Motilal Oswal

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. reported a 3.2% YoY growth in annual premium equivalent (inline) to Rs 20.6 billion in Q2 FY24. The protection segment grew 2.6% YoY while the annuity segment declined 6.7% YoY during the quarter.

Value of new business declined 7% YoY to Rs 5.8 billion (8% miss) due to moderation in margins. VNB margin for the quarter stood at 28.0% (a 200 basis points QoQ decline) versus our estimate of 30.4%.

For H1 FY24, APE stood at Rs 35.2 billion and VNB was at Rs 10.1 billion with a VNB margin of 28.8%.

Considering IPRU’s H1 FY24 performance, we have cut the APE/VNB margin for FY24 and FY25.

We expect ICICI Prudential to deliver a 16% compound annual growth rate in VNB over FY23- 25.

This will be fueled by a combination of premium growth and a slight improvement in margins, thereby enabling an operating return on embedded value of ~18% over FY23-25E.

Reiterate 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 600 (based on 1.7 times March-25E EV).