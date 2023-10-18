ICICI Prudential Q2 Results Review - Value Of New Business Margin Hit By Adverse Product Mix: Motilal Oswal
Persistency trend healthy across cohorts.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. reported a 3.2% YoY growth in annual premium equivalent (inline) to Rs 20.6 billion in Q2 FY24. The protection segment grew 2.6% YoY while the annuity segment declined 6.7% YoY during the quarter.
Value of new business declined 7% YoY to Rs 5.8 billion (8% miss) due to moderation in margins. VNB margin for the quarter stood at 28.0% (a 200 basis points QoQ decline) versus our estimate of 30.4%.
For H1 FY24, APE stood at Rs 35.2 billion and VNB was at Rs 10.1 billion with a VNB margin of 28.8%.
Considering IPRU’s H1 FY24 performance, we have cut the APE/VNB margin for FY24 and FY25.
We expect ICICI Prudential to deliver a 16% compound annual growth rate in VNB over FY23- 25.
This will be fueled by a combination of premium growth and a slight improvement in margins, thereby enabling an operating return on embedded value of ~18% over FY23-25E.
Reiterate 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 600 (based on 1.7 times March-25E EV).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.