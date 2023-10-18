ICICI Prudential Q2 Results Review - Dual Growth, Margin Challenges Warrant Downgrade: Yes Securities
Faster evolution of operating expenses is being flagged as sticky by the management.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.'s product mix is evolving in such a manner that there is material pressure on value of new business margin:
The share of low-margin unit linked insurance plan has risen in product mix. Further, customers have moved away from high-margin guaranteed products and into low-margin Par business and also into ULIP.
Share of high-margin annuities has also declined. While share of highmargin retail protection has risen, its overall share is still too low to move the needle.
Overall growth, though slightly improved, is still weak in the absolute sense with both segments and distribution disappointing:
ICICI Bank Ltd. channel has de-grown 15.3% YoY in Q2. The only product they seem to be intent on selling is protection, which has grown 45% on the platform. The agency channel has grown slowly at 4.2% YoY in Q2.
While growth from May to August was good, growth slowed materially in September. Segments that were doing well earlier have started to disappoint.
Faster evolution of operating expenses is being flagged as sticky by the management:
Total expenses have grown 27% YoY in H1 FY24. Cost to TWRP for savings line of business was at 17.2% for H1 as against 14.2% for FY23. The company continues to invest in capacity building leading to high opex growth. The rise in opex will take some time to settle down.
We downgrade to ‘Add’ rating on ICICI Prudential Life with a revised price target of Rs 625:
We value ICICI Prudential at 1.9 times FY25 price/embedded value for an FY24E/25E/26E return on embedded value profile of 15.7%/15.7%/15.8%.
Results Highlights
VNB margin: Calculated VNB margin decreased by -200 bps QoQ to 28.0% driven lower mainly due change in business mix.
VNB growth: VNB grew/de-grew 31.7%/-7.1% QoQ/YoY, where the YoY de growth was aided by deterioration of -308 bps in calculated VNB margin.
APE growth: New business APE grew 41.1% QoQ and 3.2% YoY, where the sequential growth was driven by Savings Linked and Group Funds segments.
Expense control: Expense ratio fell/rose -210/388 bps QoQ/YoY as opex ratio fell/rose -433/50 bps QoQ/YoY and commission ratio rose 223/338 bps QoQ/YoY.
Persistency: 13th month, 37th month and 61st month persistency ratio improved/deteriorated sequentially by 120 bps, -90 bps and 50 bps respectively.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ICICI Prudential Q2 Results Review - Value Of New Business Margin Hit By Adverse Product Mix: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.