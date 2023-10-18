ICICI Prudential Q2 Results Review - Dual Growth, Margin Challenges Warrant Downgrade: Yes Securities

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.'s product mix is evolving in such a manner that there is material pressure on value of new business margin:

The share of low-margin unit linked insurance plan has risen in product mix. Further, customers have moved away from high-margin guaranteed products and into low-margin Par business and also into ULIP.

Share of high-margin annuities has also declined. While share of highmargin retail protection has risen, its overall share is still too low to move the needle.

Overall growth, though slightly improved, is still weak in the absolute sense with both segments and distribution disappointing:

ICICI Bank Ltd. channel has de-grown 15.3% YoY in Q2. The only product they seem to be intent on selling is protection, which has grown 45% on the platform. The agency channel has grown slowly at 4.2% YoY in Q2.

While growth from May to August was good, growth slowed materially in September. Segments that were doing well earlier have started to disappoint.

Faster evolution of operating expenses is being flagged as sticky by the management:

Total expenses have grown 27% YoY in H1 FY24. Cost to TWRP for savings line of business was at 17.2% for H1 as against 14.2% for FY23. The company continues to invest in capacity building leading to high opex growth. The rise in opex will take some time to settle down.

We downgrade to ‘Add’ rating on ICICI Prudential Life with a revised price target of Rs 625:

We value ICICI Prudential at 1.9 times FY25 price/embedded value for an FY24E/25E/26E return on embedded value profile of 15.7%/15.7%/15.8%.