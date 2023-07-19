ICICI Prudential Q1 Review - Premium Growth Better Than Expected; Margins Moderate Sequentially: Motilal Oswal
Persistency trend healthy across cohorts.
Motilal Oswal Report
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. reported a 3.9% YoY decline in annual premium equivalent (6% beat) in Q1 FY24. While savings and annuity segments saw a decline of 6% and 7.1% YoY, respectively, the protection segment registered a growth of 4.2% YoY.
Value of new business declined 7% YoY to Rs 4.4 billion (in line), while VNB margin declined 200 basis points QoQ to 30% in Q1 FY24. Lower margins were led by a change in product mix, wherein the share of non-par savings shifted to par and unit linked insurance plan products. This was partially offset by strong growth in the protection segment.
We estimate ICICIC Prudential to deliver a 14% compound annual growth rate in VNB over FY23-25. This will be driven by a combination of premium growth and steady margins, thereby enabling an operating return on embedded value of ~18% over FY23-25E.
We reiterate our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 670 (premised on 1.9 times March-25E EV).
