ICICI Prudential Q1 Result Review - Remains Focused On Absolute VNB Growth: Yes Securities

Protection is a growth area for the company and distribution has become increasingly less dependent on ICICI Bank.
Yes Securities Report
Result Highlights
Value of new business margin: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.'s calculated VNB margin decreased by -200 basis points QoQ to 30.0% driven lower mainly due to business mix.
VNB growth: VNB de-grew -58.5%/-7% QoQ/YoY, where the YoY de-growth was aided by deterioration of -200 bps in calculated VNB margin.
Annual premium equivalent growth: New business APE de-grew -55.7% QoQ and -3.9% YoY, where the sequential de-growth was driven by savings non-linked segment.
Expense control: Expense ratio rose 292/351 bps QoQ/YoY as opex ratio rose 342/249 bps QoQ/YoY and commission ratio fell/rose -50/102 bps QoQ/YoY.
Persistency: 13th month, 37th month and 61st month persistency ratio improved sequentially by 270 bps, 180 bps and 10 bps respectively
Our view
Management commentary around VNB margin sounded cautious both tactically and strategically:
Management stated that ICICI Prudential is already in the top decile as far as VNB margin is concerned and from here on, VNB growth will be driven by APE growth and not margin expansion, as such.
The sequential decline in margin played out despite strong traction for high-margin retail protection since there were offsetting factors. Some of the large-ticket high-margin guaranteed business has shifted to lower margin Par and linked business.
Protection is a growth area for the company and distribution has become increasingly less dependent on ICICI Bank Ltd.:
There has been strong growth in retail protection, where the growth was 61.8% YoY, driving positive growth for overall protection to 4.2% YoY. Management stated that the traction seen in group protection in recent years is structural in nature.
Excluding ICICI Bank, overall APE growth was a positive 3.7% YoY compared with a negative -3.9% YoY including ICICI Bank. ICICI Bank has de-grown - 34.6% YoY and contributed 13.5% to total APE.
Banca excluding ICICI was flattish, lower by - 0.4% YoY. However, there has been strong growth in non-ICICI Bank bancassurance partners in May and June 2023 during which the said growth was 20.2% and 21.2% YoY.
We maintain ‘Buy’ rating on ICICI Prudential with a revised price target of Rs 745:
We value the stock at 2.2 times FY25 price/embedded value for an FY24E/25E/26E return on embedded value profile of 17.4%/17.7%/17.9%.
