ICICI Prudential Life - VNB Growth Remains A Key Metric; Growth Trends To Recover Gradually: Motilal Oswal
The management indicated that growth in absolute VNB is the most important metric, even ahead of VNB margin.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
We organised an interactive session with the top management of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. to discuss the various regulations being introduced by the regulator, the industry, and its growth and margin outlook. Key insights from the discussion are highlighted below:
Growth for ICICI Prudential Life has remained modest over the past few months, led by sluggish growth in unit linked insurance plan, impacted by increased market volatility and weak trends in the rotection business, primarily retail protection. The festive season in Oct-22 impacted volumes. However, the same is likely to see an uptick going forward.
ICICI Prudential Life is focused on growing its sum assured as it feels it is a more important metric for the profit pool rather than just annual premium equivalent growth. It is not targeting any product mix, and the focus remains on growing revenue. Overall, the management expects premium growth to be in line or slightly higher than peers, barring select names.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.