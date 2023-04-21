ICICI Prudential Life Q4 Results Review - Addresses Multiple Doubts Emphatically: Yes Securities

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. has delivered on annual premium equivalent growth without really drawing materially from pre-buying before tax rule changes kick in.

As such, the healthy growth in Q4 is not attributable to pre-buying of large-ticket policies, on which the tax benefit expired on March 31, 2023. The pre-buying / incremental sales in February and March are not material. The overall APE growth for the company has been 26.5% YoY in Q4 compared with 4.2% in nine months. This has been driven by an APE growth of 42.9% YoY, excluding ICICI Bank Ltd. channel, compared with 19.9% in nine months. Thus, the impact of de-growth in ICICI Bank channel has been more than mitigated by the other channels.

The retail protection APE has grown 27.7% in Q4 compared with a -29.3% YoY de-growth in nine months. Management stated that they are focused on the revival of retail protection. While FY22 had seen a slowdown in retail protection, ICICI Prudential Life had invested in distribution and re-training.

The return of premium product had been introduced and as such, the company had started to additionally focus on lower sum assured segments such as the Rs 5-10 million range. However, the contribution of ROP in Q4 was Rs 0.25 billion out of total retail protection APE of Rs 1.06 billion, implying a 37% QoQ growth in high-margin pure term compared with 4% for ROP.