ICICI Lombard - Transformation Through Innovation: Motilal Oswal

The Indian insurance industry is undergoing radical transformations. With new reforms and initiatives being introduced by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, the general insurance industry is poised for robust growth, riding on tech-driven disruptions.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. through its annual report has re-iterated its future readiness to capitalise on this fast-growing general insurance industry.

Its core business strategy is built on five pillars, namely-

enhancing market share, delivering customer service and technology, capturing newer market opportunities, robust risk management and improving operating profitability.

With continued investments in building agency, ICICI Lombard has outgrown the industry in retail health month-on-month since September 2022. The company’s flagship products 'ICICI Lombard Complete Health Insurance' and 'Health AdventEdge' have been revamped to attract new customers in the healthcare segment.

In FY23, ICICI Lombard introduced innovative telematic motor insurance solutions: Pay-As-You-Use - It offers customers the flexibility to choose their cover and premium depending on their usage, Pay-How-You-Use – This system incentivises a customer for good driving behavior, motor floater - This enables customers owning multiple vehicles to take a single policy with a single renewal date and a comprehensive cover.

In terms of market share, ICICI Lombard has secured a leadership position in the marine segment among the private general insurers. This was achieved by leveraging innovation under the aegis of Marine value added services. In FY23, ICICI Lombard received its first patent for electrical monitoring device based on Internet of things technology.