ICICI Lombard - Tech Initiatives To Drive Long-Term Efficiencies: Motilal Oswal

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. held a ‘Digital Day’ event to outline its key initiatives in the digital space that will be a vital part of its strategy for improving growth and profitability going ahead.

Digitisation has been implemented across segments within the company and encompasses the entire journey for various stakeholders, including customers, distribution partners and garages. It is also the first large insurer to move all core applications to a cloud platform.

The company’s ILTakeCare app has been its key initiative in the health segment, which on-boards customers and provides support services. About 35% of app users are non-ICICI Lombard customers.

ICICI Lombard has curated seamless digital offerings for small and medium enterprises clients, which ease the claim settlement process. It has also built in value-added services, which reduce the loss ratios for clients.

In the motor segment, it has introduced ‘pay as you drive’ and ‘pay how you drive’ – first of its kind.

For ICICI Lombard, ~97% of policies are issued digitally, ~95% of policies are automatically underwritten, ~47% of health reimbursements are done through the ‘RIA’ bot, ~66% of group cash claims are approved through artificial intelligence, and ~75% of motor own damage claims are processed through ‘Instaspect”’.

ICICI Lombard will continue to invest in digital and tech initiatives to the tune of 1-1.5% of gross written premium.