ICICI Lombard Q4 Review - Expense Ratio Beats Estimates, Claim Ratio Higher Than Expectations: Motilal Oswal

In Q4 FY23, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.'s underwriting loss amounted to Rs 2.5 billion compared to a loss of Rs 2.9 billion in Q3 FY23 versus our estimates of Rs 3.7 billion. The beat was on account of lower-than-expected total expense ratio (commission plus opex).

The claims ratio in Q4 FY23 increased to 74.2% from 70.3% in Q3 FY23, due to higher loss ratio in motor third party and other miscellaneous commercial lines. The claims ratio increased ~223 bp, on a YoY basis, which was higher than our expectations.

Policyholders’ investment income stood at Rs 6.2 billion, which is in line with our expectations.

The combined ratio for the quarter stood at 104.2% versus 103.2%/104.4% in Q4 FY22/ Q3 FY23. The solvency ratio stood was flat at 2.5 times.

ICICI Lombard's profit after tax for the quarter grew 40% YoY to Rs 4.4 billion versus our estimate of Rs 3.4 billion.

In FY23, net earned premium grew 14% YoY, while the combined ratio stood at 104.2% versus. 108.8%. Profit after tax growth over the same period stood at 26% YoY.