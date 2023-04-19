ICICI Lombard Q4 Review - Expense Ratio Beats Estimates, Claim Ratio Higher Than Expectations: Motilal Oswal
Investment income led to growth in total income.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
In Q4 FY23, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.'s underwriting loss amounted to Rs 2.5 billion compared to a loss of Rs 2.9 billion in Q3 FY23 versus our estimates of Rs 3.7 billion. The beat was on account of lower-than-expected total expense ratio (commission plus opex).
The claims ratio in Q4 FY23 increased to 74.2% from 70.3% in Q3 FY23, due to higher loss ratio in motor third party and other miscellaneous commercial lines. The claims ratio increased ~223 bp, on a YoY basis, which was higher than our expectations.
Policyholders’ investment income stood at Rs 6.2 billion, which is in line with our expectations.
The combined ratio for the quarter stood at 104.2% versus 103.2%/104.4% in Q4 FY22/ Q3 FY23. The solvency ratio stood was flat at 2.5 times.
ICICI Lombard's profit after tax for the quarter grew 40% YoY to Rs 4.4 billion versus our estimate of Rs 3.4 billion.
In FY23, net earned premium grew 14% YoY, while the combined ratio stood at 104.2% versus. 108.8%. Profit after tax growth over the same period stood at 26% YoY.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.