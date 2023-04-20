ICICI Lombard Q4 Results Review - Health Continues To Grow; Motor Performance Muted: ICICI Securities

The combined ratio for ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. remained elevated at 104.2/104.5% in Q4 FY23/FY23.

Recovery in motor loss ratio and traction in health (group as well as retail) remain the key investment theses. While motor loss ratio remains elevated (motor own damage and motor third party FY22/FY23 loss ratio stood at 68/72.6% and 74/72%, respectively), there has been 31% YoY growth in retail health agency vertical in Q4 FY23.

Overall health gross direct premium income has grown ~40% in FY23 while loss ratio has dipped from 92% in FY22 to 77.3% in FY23.