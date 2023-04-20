ICICI Lombard Q4 Results Review - Health Continues To Grow; Motor Performance Muted: ICICI Securities
Motor own damage prices remain under pressure, but company maintains optimistic outlook based on trends.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
The combined ratio for ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. remained elevated at 104.2/104.5% in Q4 FY23/FY23.
Recovery in motor loss ratio and traction in health (group as well as retail) remain the key investment theses. While motor loss ratio remains elevated (motor own damage and motor third party FY22/FY23 loss ratio stood at 68/72.6% and 74/72%, respectively), there has been 31% YoY growth in retail health agency vertical in Q4 FY23.
Overall health gross direct premium income has grown ~40% in FY23 while loss ratio has dipped from 92% in FY22 to 77.3% in FY23.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ICICI Lombard Q4 Review - Expense Ratio Beats Estimates, Claim Ratio Higher Than Expectations: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.