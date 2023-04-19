ICICI Lombard Q4 Results Review - Guidance Reaffirmed; Sustained Growth To Drive Valuation: ICICI Direct

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. posted 6.8% YoY (de-grew 4.6% QoQ) growth in gross premium to Rs 5339 crore. Market share remained steady at 8.2% for FY23, with some improvement in the motor segment.

Net premium growth was modest at ~2% YoY to Rs 4047 crore, led by base effect. Investment income was healthy at Rs 615 crore, up 14.4% YoY.

Among products, motor segment registered 9% YoY growth while within health segment, retail and group grew 12% and 28% YoY, respectively.

Total expenses grew 9.7% YoY and down 2.7% QoQ (opex up 3.9% YoY, down 10.1% QoQ aided by lower sales promotion expenses and staff cost). Commission declined 42.9% YoY to Rs 91.4 crore. Claims grew 15.8% YoY to Rs 2766.

Claims ratio jumped sequentially by 393 bps to 74.2% and by 222 bps on a YoY basis. Combined ratio has declined 20 bps QoQ at 104.2% and posted an underwriting loss of Rs 250 crore. However, with addition of other income the company had operating profit of Rs 1278 crore.

Motor segment continues to be one of the major contributors to total premium at 41% (down from 46% a year ago) while health segment saw a rise in total contribution at 27% compared to 22% YoY.

On an aggregate basis, topline growth remained healthy while gradual improvement in combined ratio is driving earnings. Solvency ratio for the company was largely steady (QoQ, YoY) on an overall basis at 2.5 times.