ICICI Lombard Q2 Results Review -Improving Balance Of Growth, Profitability To Lift RoE: ICICI Securities

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.’s strategy remains that of profitable growth.

Towards that end we observe progress in H1 FY24 demonstrated via growth (8.2%/20.8% YoY in motor/retail health) and combined operating ratio improvement (102.7% adjusted for catastrophic losses in H1 FY24, from 104.5% in FY23).

Improvement in underwriting profits along with investment income will likely lead to improvement in return on equity (18% in H1 FY24 versus FY22’s low of 15.4%, while we expect this to be 19.1% in FY25E).

We expect change of leadership to be seamless, leading to continuation of the business’ trajectory.

Maintain 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 1,633 based on 35 times FY25E earnings per share of Rs 46.6 (all unchanged).