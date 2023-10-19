ICICI Lombard Q2 Results Review -Improving Balance Of Growth, Profitability To Lift RoE: ICICI Securities
Improvement in loss ratio in motor for H1 FY24.
ICICI Securities Report
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.’s strategy remains that of profitable growth.
Towards that end we observe progress in H1 FY24 demonstrated via growth (8.2%/20.8% YoY in motor/retail health) and combined operating ratio improvement (102.7% adjusted for catastrophic losses in H1 FY24, from 104.5% in FY23).
Improvement in underwriting profits along with investment income will likely lead to improvement in return on equity (18% in H1 FY24 versus FY22’s low of 15.4%, while we expect this to be 19.1% in FY25E).
We expect change of leadership to be seamless, leading to continuation of the business’ trajectory.
Maintain 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 1,633 based on 35 times FY25E earnings per share of Rs 46.6 (all unchanged).
