ICICI Lombard Q2 Results Review - Combined Ratio Inline; Reports A Net Profit Beat Of 27%: Motilal Oswal

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.’s net premiums came in 5% higher than our estimates at Rs 43 billion. It grew 12% YoY and 11% QoQ. Investment income from policyholders’ accounts came in 8.6% higher than our estimates at Rs 7.4 billion in Q2 FY24.

Hence, higher-than-expected total income and in-line operating expenses led to lower-than-anticipated underwriting loss (Rs 1.4 billion loss versus our estimate of Rs 2.4 billion loss).

The claims ratio came in at 70.7% versus 74.1% QoQ. On YoY basis, loss ratios for motor own damage and motor target price segments have declined sharply. Claims ratio for the quarter was better than our expectations.

ICICI Lombard’s profit after tax grew 48% QoQ but declined 2% YoY to Rs 5.8 billion. PAT came in 27% higher than our estimates. For H1 FY24, net earned premium/PAT came in at Rs 129 billion/ Rs 9.7 billion resulting in a YoY growth of 19%/3%.

Management maintained its guidance of a high-teen growth in premium as well as combined ratio of 102% by FY25.

We marginally raise our investment income estimates, leading to an earnings per share increase of 3.5%/4.4% for FY24/FY25. Reiterate 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 1,600 (premised on 32 times FY25E).