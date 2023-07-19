ICICI Lombard Q1 Review - Total Expense Ratio Improves; Claims Ratio Higher Than Estimates: Motilal Oswal
Lower investment income impacts profitability.
Motilal Oswal Report
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.'s gross domestic premium income grew 20% YoY and 24% QoQ in Q1 FY24 to Rs 66 billion, better than our estimate.
Net earned premium was in line with our estimate at Rs 37.3 billion, up 12% YoY and 4% QoQ. NEP for health business grew 32% YoY, led by 36% growth in group health. The motor segment grew 3% and marine grew 10% YoY. NEP in crop was higher by 145% YoY, while the fire segment was down 13% YoY.
Claims ratio came in at 74.1% versus 74.2% QoQ. The loss ratio for the motor segment declined YoY, but it increased for all other segments. The claims ratio was higher than our expectation.
Total expense ratio stood at 29.7% versus 29.9% in Q4 FY23 (our estimate of 29.1%).
Combined ratio was at 103.8% versus 104.2% in Q4 FY23 and 104.1% in Q1 FY23. Excluding the Rs 0.35 billion impact of the cyclone, the combined ratio was at 102.9% in Q1 FY24, broadly in line with our estimate of 102.5%.
Underwriting loss stood at Rs 3.2 billion versus a loss of Rs 2.5 billion in Q4 FY23 and higher than our estimate of a Rs 1.9 billion underwriting loss.
Investment income was weaker than expectations in both policyholders and shareholders’ accounts.
Profit after tax came in at Rs 3.9 billion (18% miss), up 12% YoY and down 11% QoQ.
Solvency ratio stood at 2.53 versus 2.51 in Q4 FY23.
Valuation and view:
Excluding the Rs 0.35 billion impact of the cyclone, the combined ratio was broadly in line with our estimate. Going ahead, growth in the motor segment is likely to be back-ended, with ICICI Lombard waiting for the rationalisation of pricing in the own damage segment.
In the health segment, the benefits of price hikes and improving efficiency of the agency channel should translate into better profitability. Synergy benefits from the Bharti AXA merger (technology related), scale benefits, and improvement in mix in the health business (higher share of retail health) should help to improve the combined ratio and return on equity over the next couple of years.
The management continues to guide for better performance, and hence we keep our estimates unchanged for FY24/FY25.
We retain 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 1,550 (32 times FY25E).
