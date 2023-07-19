ICICI Lombard Q1 Review - Total Expense Ratio Improves; Claims Ratio Higher Than Estimates: Motilal Oswal

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.'s gross domestic premium income grew 20% YoY and 24% QoQ in Q1 FY24 to Rs 66 billion, better than our estimate.

Net earned premium was in line with our estimate at Rs 37.3 billion, up 12% YoY and 4% QoQ. NEP for health business grew 32% YoY, led by 36% growth in group health. The motor segment grew 3% and marine grew 10% YoY. NEP in crop was higher by 145% YoY, while the fire segment was down 13% YoY.

Claims ratio came in at 74.1% versus 74.2% QoQ. The loss ratio for the motor segment declined YoY, but it increased for all other segments. The claims ratio was higher than our expectation.

Total expense ratio stood at 29.7% versus 29.9% in Q4 FY23 (our estimate of 29.1%).

Combined ratio was at 103.8% versus 104.2% in Q4 FY23 and 104.1% in Q1 FY23. Excluding the Rs 0.35 billion impact of the cyclone, the combined ratio was at 102.9% in Q1 FY24, broadly in line with our estimate of 102.5%.

Underwriting loss stood at Rs 3.2 billion versus a loss of Rs 2.5 billion in Q4 FY23 and higher than our estimate of a Rs 1.9 billion underwriting loss.

Investment income was weaker than expectations in both policyholders and shareholders’ accounts.

Profit after tax came in at Rs 3.9 billion (18% miss), up 12% YoY and down 11% QoQ.

Solvency ratio stood at 2.53 versus 2.51 in Q4 FY23.