ICICI Lombard Q1 Result Review - Motor Segment Remains A Growth Concern: Yes Securities

Result Highlights

Net premiums earned: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.'s net premiums earned grew by 4.3% QoQ, driven higher by health including personal accident segment.

Loss ratios: Overall loss ratio has improved by 10 basis points QoQ to 74.1%, where motor own damage and third party has evolved positively QoQ.

Expense control: Expense ratio fell -480 bps QoQ to 26.6% where opex fell - 31.3% QoQ and commissions rose by 509% QoQ.