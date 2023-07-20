ICICI Lombard Q1 Result Review - Focus Remains On COR Improvement Over Growth: ICICI Securities
ICICI Lombard’s strategy remains that of profitable growth.
ICICI Securities Report
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.’s strategy remains that of profitable growth. This can entail profits over market share in motor (YoY 400/146 basis points lower loss ratio/market share in motor in Q1 FY24) with higher-than-industry growth in health (12/131 bps gain in retail/group health market share YoY in Q1 FY24).
However, combined operating ratio improvement is notable (102.9%) adjusted for Catastrophic losses in Q1 FY24).
Maintain 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 1,633 based on 35 times FY25E earnings per share of Rs 46.6.
Key elements of our forecast include:
16.5/14.6% gross direct premium income growth in FY24E/FY25E,
gradual improvement in COR from 104.5% in FY23 to 103.6% in FY24E and 102.7% in FY25E,
investment leverage at 4.1 times levels, and
investment yields of ~8% in FY24E/ FY25E.
This leads to an earnings compound annual growth rate of 15% and return on equity improvement from 17.7% in FY23 to 19% between FY24-25.
Risks to earnings include
Prolonged competitive pressures resulting in less attractive balance between growth and COR;
continued pricing pressure in motor segment; and
regulatory disruptions creating near-term headwinds.
