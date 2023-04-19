ICICI Lombard - Nothing To Warrant An Upgrade Yet: Yes Securities
Net premiums earned de-grew by -1.7% QoQ, driven lower by motor, fire and crop segments.
Yes Securities Report
Motor segment de-grew -1.9% QoQ as ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. continued to remain cautious on the segment. Health (including personal accident) grew 0.9% QoQ.
The company’s market share in retail health is lower than the average and management intends to raise it. Fire and marine segments diverged, with fire de-growing -3.3% QoQ whereas the marine segment grew 8.2% QoQ.
Motor own damage loss and health (including personal accident) loss ratios improved 360 basis points and 270 bps, respectively, QoQ, to 69.4% and 75.5%, respectively. Motor third party loss ratio spiked 2460 bps QoQ to 86.5%.
Despite reinsurance rates hardening, ICICI Lombard sticks to its guidance of bringing down combined ratio to 102% in two years. As per management, while commercial lines may not have been as profitable as in the past, the company has taken some calls and is confident of the glide path. Secondly, as the investments in the health segment mature, the productivity would rise. Thirdly, the incremental relationships garnered from the Bharti Axa deal are coming in at a good combined operating ratio.
