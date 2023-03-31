ICICI Lombard - Digital Journey Is All-Encompassing Across Customer Sourcing, Cross-Selling: ICICI Securities
ICICI Lombard stands out in terms of tapping its digital capabilities with benefit of scale as well as the first mover’s advantage
ICICI Securities Report
We attended the Digital Day of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. held in their Mumbai office, March 28, 2023. Management detailed the company’s digital enterprise strategy in:
partnerships in financial services,
healthcare,
small and medium enterprise,
logistics and infrastructure,
automobiles, and
service and sales strategy with measurable parameters and interesting use case illustrations.
While digital focus is paramount among industry leaders, ICICI Lombard stands out in terms of tapping its digital capabilities with the benefit of scale as well as the first mover’s advantage.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
