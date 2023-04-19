ICICI Lombard, Angel One Q4 Results Review: HDFC Securities
Revival in motor business key to growth for ICICI Lombard; Angel One reports strong quarter; derivatives volume remains key.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. - ICICI Lombard reported net earned premium 2% above our estimates (up 12% YoY); however, better-than-expected loss ratios in the health insurance business were offset by sustained investments into building out the company’s retail health agency network, driving calculated combined operating ratios to 105% and adjusted profit after tax to Rs 4.4 billion (up 11% YoY).
We raise our FY24/FY25E earnings estimates by 7/11% to factor in the management guidance of achieving 102- 103% combined operating ratios over the next couple of years. Given the strong demand outlook in the underlying autos segment, we argue that the pessimism is overdone.
Angel One Ltd. - Angel One printed a 14/21% sequential growth in its top line/adjusted profit after tax, driven by all-time high retail derivative average daily trading volumes and healthy ancillary transaction revenues.
We tweak our FY24E/25E earnings per share estimates by up 2/down 1% to build in higher marketing spends and increased finance costs. Although Angel One is capitalising on industry tailwinds around all-time high options volumes, our analysis suggests that the company’s 12 months-rolling activation rate has dropped to 13% (down 12% QoQ), suggesting elevated dropoff rates.
Given the flat-fee model, a lean cost structure and its market leadership in retail derivatives, Angel One remains a convincing play on the Indian capital markets.
