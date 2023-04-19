ICICI Lombard, Angel One Q4 Results Review: HDFC Securities

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. - ICICI Lombard reported net earned premium 2% above our estimates (up 12% YoY); however, better-than-expected loss ratios in the health insurance business were offset by sustained investments into building out the company’s retail health agency network, driving calculated combined operating ratios to 105% and adjusted profit after tax to Rs 4.4 billion (up 11% YoY).

We raise our FY24/FY25E earnings estimates by 7/11% to factor in the management guidance of achieving 102- 103% combined operating ratios over the next couple of years. Given the strong demand outlook in the underlying autos segment, we argue that the pessimism is overdone.