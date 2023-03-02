ICICI Direct's Top Nine Stock Picks For March 2023
We are positive on sectors like capital goods, auto, Infrastructure and banks.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Here are our top stock picks for March 2023:
Ambuja Cement Ltd. - (CMP: Rs 362, Target Price: Rs 500)
Ambuja Cement (Now Adani group conglomerate) is one of India’s largest cement player with capacity of 31.5 million tonne spread across North (35%), South (24%), West (~20%), East (~21%) in India. The new management plans to increase consolidated capacity (including ACC Ltd. capacity of 36.1 mt) to ~140 mt in next five years (ie. at 16% compound annual growth rate).
Over the past five years, the company has lost its market share to other large players with no major new capacities coming in place during this period. With the aggressive new promoter, we now expect volume growth to get ramped up, going ahead.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (CMP - Rs 612; Target Price - Rs 800)
Adani Ports is the largest commercial port operator in India with 25% share of port cargo movement in India. Adani Ports has embarked on becoming India's largest integrated transport utility company by 2030 and is strengthening its capabilities in all logistics segments. Hence, it will be able to offer end to end service to its customers thereby capturing higher wallet share and also making the cargo sticky in nature.
Further dedicated freight corridor connectivity to Mundra is expected to provide faster port evacuation, quicker transit time and would enable higher volume generation (due to modal shift from road to rail) for Adani Ports.
HDFC Bank Ltd. (CMP – Rs 1598, Target – Rs 1920)
HDFC Bank’s focus on building of physical and digital capabilities is expected to aid customer acquisition and business growth ahead. Thus, we expect advance growth at 18% CAGR in FY24-25E. Diversified asset mix, healthy liabilities franchise (current account and savings account at 44%), relatively superior efficiency (cost-to-income ratio below 40%) and prudent under-writing is seen to keep return on asset strong at ~2% ahead.
Merger with parent (Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.), expected to get complete in Q1 FY24, to induce long term benefit; however, liabilities accretion should remain in focus in medium term.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2680, TP: Rs 3300)
HAL's order backlog at ~Rs 84000 crore (3.2 times trailing twelve months revenues) gives strong revenue visibility. Deliveries of Tejas MK1A will start from FY24E end which will give a major boost to earnings from FY25E onwards.
Moreover, about Rs 55000 crore worth of contracts are in pipeline as per the management, which are expected in the next one-1.5 years. This include large scale orders in helicopters (light combat helicopter, light utility helicopter and advanced light helicopter), transport aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, aircraft engines etc. Tejas MK2 prototype is also expected this year which will also be a large scale contract for HAL considering the Indian Air Force’s requirement of six squadrons in medium weight fighters. Overall, HAL looks well placed in terms of rising indigenisation, pick-up in execution and strong visibility of order inflows.
Click on the attachment for the full list of ICICI Direct’s top nine stock picks for March 2023:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.