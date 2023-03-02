ICICI Direct's Top Nine Stock Picks For March 2023

Here are our top stock picks for March 2023:

Ambuja Cement Ltd. - (CMP: Rs 362, Target Price: Rs 500)

Ambuja Cement (Now Adani group conglomerate) is one of India’s largest cement player with capacity of 31.5 million tonne spread across North (35%), South (24%), West (~20%), East (~21%) in India. The new management plans to increase consolidated capacity (including ACC Ltd. capacity of 36.1 mt) to ~140 mt in next five years (ie. at 16% compound annual growth rate).

Over the past five years, the company has lost its market share to other large players with no major new capacities coming in place during this period. With the aggressive new promoter, we now expect volume growth to get ramped up, going ahead.