ICICI Bank - Well Poised To Gain Market Share Along With Healthy Return Ratios: Dolat Capital
ICICI Bank remains ahead of the game on digital capabilities in the SME and corporate segments in our view.
Dolat Capital Report
ICICI Bank Ltd. hosted their analyst day highlighting strong traction in existing digital capabilities across business segments and newer industry first digital initiatives, re-iterating its focus on risk calibrated core operating profit.
Growing ecosystem-based offerings, industry best digital capabilities, and focus on micro-markets is helping the bank capitalise on growth opportunities.
ICICI Bank remains ahead of the game on digital capabilities in the small and medium enterprise and corporate segments in our view.
