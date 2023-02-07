ICICI Bank, SBI, Ashok Leyland, Praj Industries And More - Top Stock Picks For February: Axis Securities

Here are our top picks for February 2023:

ICICI Bank Ltd. - Outperformance Continues

The bank has been outperforming its peers and has been firing on all cylinders. ICICI Bank has ticked most boxes on growth, margins, and asset quality. Higher loan growth, improving operating profits, and a strong provision buffer coupled with a strong deposit franchise will help the bank achieve return on average equity/return on average asset expansion over FY23-25E. On the valuation front, we believe the bank continues to be on a comfortable footing.

Key risks: 1. Deterioration in the retail asset quality, 2. slowdown in credit growth momentum.