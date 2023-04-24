ICICI Bank Q4 Results Review - Strong Show Continues: Dolat Capital

ICICI Bank Ltd. reported a strong quarter with 25 basis points sequential expansion in net interest margin to 4.9%, pre-provision operating profit growth of 34% YoY, and return on asset of 2.4%. This was despite contingent provisions of Rs 16 billion during the quarter (Rs 56 billion in FY23).

Loan growth at 5% QoQ/ 19% YoY was healthy and broad based. Deposits growth was improved to 5% QoQ, largely led by retail deposits. Opex growth at 9% QoQ was impacted by one-time additional expenses towards conservatively providing against retirement benefit obligations. Opex is likely to remain elevated in FY24 led by large branch expansion plans and continued tech investments.

ICICI Bank's asset quality continued to exhibit strength with moderation in headline ratios and negligible credit costs ex of contingency provisions.

We factor in higher net interest margin and lower credit costs, partly offset by higher opex assumptions, with earnings upgrade of 5-6% over FY24/25E.