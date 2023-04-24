ICICI Bank Q4 Results Review - Strong Show Continues: Dolat Capital
Net interest margin peaking; growth outlook remains upbeat.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
ICICI Bank Ltd. reported a strong quarter with 25 basis points sequential expansion in net interest margin to 4.9%, pre-provision operating profit growth of 34% YoY, and return on asset of 2.4%. This was despite contingent provisions of Rs 16 billion during the quarter (Rs 56 billion in FY23).
Loan growth at 5% QoQ/ 19% YoY was healthy and broad based. Deposits growth was improved to 5% QoQ, largely led by retail deposits. Opex growth at 9% QoQ was impacted by one-time additional expenses towards conservatively providing against retirement benefit obligations. Opex is likely to remain elevated in FY24 led by large branch expansion plans and continued tech investments.
ICICI Bank's asset quality continued to exhibit strength with moderation in headline ratios and negligible credit costs ex of contingency provisions.
We factor in higher net interest margin and lower credit costs, partly offset by higher opex assumptions, with earnings upgrade of 5-6% over FY24/25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ICICI Bank Q4 Results Review - NIMs, RoA At Historical Highs; Sustainability Remains Crucial: IDBI Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.