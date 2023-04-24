ICICI Bank Q4 Results Review — Strong Margin To Spur Business Investments: Prabhudas Lilladher
ICICI Bank would add more branches in FY24; see higher opex in FY24/25E.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
ICICI Bank Ltd. saw a steady quarter with core profit after tax largely inline at Rs 91.5 billion. Better net interest margin at 5.3% (our estimate 5.2%) was offset by higher opex due to one-time employee cost.
Loan growth was 4.7% QoQ (inline), led by retail/small and medium enterprise while asset quality was superior due to lower net slippages.
ICICI Bank further fortified its balance sheet, as provisions for Q4 FY23 were mainly contingent in nature. Buffer provisions at 129 bps are best in-class. As focus would be on sustaining growth, branch accretion in FY24E would be higher than FY23 (482 branches).
Thus, we are factoring a higher opex compound annual growth rate of 17% over FY23-25E (earlier 14%) and lower FY24/25E earnings by ~2%. ICICI Bank remains our preferred pick due to strong earnings quality and superior deposit profile.
