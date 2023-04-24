ICICI Bank Q4 Results Review - Stellar Quarter, Growth Momentum To Sustain: Axis Securities
Well-placed to deliver return on asset of 2% plus despite net interest margin pressure.
Axis Securities Report
ICICI Bank Ltd. has indicated that the demand in the retail, small and medium enterprise and business banking portfolio continues to remain healthy and thus the management remains optimistic on sustenance of the growth momentum.
Growth visibility in certain segments such as non-banking financial companies, real estate and public sector undertakings remains healthy and should lend some support to the corporate book growth. We expect ICICI Bank to sustain its growth momentum and deliver a healthy advances growth of ~17% compound annual growth rate over FY24-25E.
In FY23, ICICI Bank has seen a meaningful improvement in asset quality, aided by strong recoveries. With fresh stress formation visibility being low, we expect a similar improvement trend in asset quality to continue, aided by better recoveries and moderate slippages. The bank continues to build provision buffers to strengthen the balance sheet. Stable asset quality should keep credit costs benign over FY24-25E supporting earnings growth.
In FY23, the benefit of faster loans repricing along with improving mix of high-yielding unsecured products in the portfolio was visible on net interest margins. However, with cost of fund catching up, NIM contraction is imminent. We expect NIMs to moderate to ~4.5% over FY24-25E.
However, largely stable opex ratios of ~39-40% (despite aggressive branch expansion plans in FY24) and muted credit costs should support earnings growth of ~14% CAGR over FY24-25E and enable consistent return on asset delivery of 2% plus over the medium term.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
