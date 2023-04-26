ICICI Bank Q4 Results Review - Robust Business Momentum; NIM Expansion Bolster Profitability: Nirmal Bang
Margin at a multi-quarter high.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
ICICI Bank Ltd. reported strong Q4 FY23 performance on the back of healthy credit growth, margin expansion and improvement in asset quality. The result was largely inline with our estimates, with profit after tax growing by 30% YoY to Rs 91 billion.
Credit growth came in at 4.7% QoQ (18.7% YoY), driven by domestic credit book. Net interest margin expansion was strong at 25 basis points QoQ and 90 bps YoY to 4.9% and stood at a multi quarter high, leading to net interest income growth of 40.2% YoY (7.3% QoQ) to Rs 176.7 billion.
Core fee income growth was healthy at 10.6% YoY while total non-interest income grew by 7.4% YoY as it was impacted by a small treasury loss. Opex continued to remain elevated and grew by 26% YoY on account of branch expansion and one-off change in employee retirement benefit assumptions.
Operating profit increased by 34.3% YoY (4.2% QoQ) to Rs 138.2 billion. Moreover, core operating profit grew by 36.4% YoY to Rs 138.7 billion. Overall credit cost stood at 65 bps versus 52 bps in Q4 FY22 and 95 bps in Q3 FY23, which was broadly towards contingency provisions, leading to net profit growth of 30% YoY.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ICICI Bank Q4 Results Review — Strong Margin To Spur Business Investments: Prabhudas Lilladher
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.