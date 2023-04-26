ICICI Bank Q4 Results Review - Robust Business Momentum; NIM Expansion Bolster Profitability: Nirmal Bang

ICICI Bank Ltd. reported strong Q4 FY23 performance on the back of healthy credit growth, margin expansion and improvement in asset quality. The result was largely inline with our estimates, with profit after tax growing by 30% YoY to Rs 91 billion.

Credit growth came in at 4.7% QoQ (18.7% YoY), driven by domestic credit book. Net interest margin expansion was strong at 25 basis points QoQ and 90 bps YoY to 4.9% and stood at a multi quarter high, leading to net interest income growth of 40.2% YoY (7.3% QoQ) to Rs 176.7 billion.

Core fee income growth was healthy at 10.6% YoY while total non-interest income grew by 7.4% YoY as it was impacted by a small treasury loss. Opex continued to remain elevated and grew by 26% YoY on account of branch expansion and one-off change in employee retirement benefit assumptions.

Operating profit increased by 34.3% YoY (4.2% QoQ) to Rs 138.2 billion. Moreover, core operating profit grew by 36.4% YoY to Rs 138.7 billion. Overall credit cost stood at 65 bps versus 52 bps in Q4 FY22 and 95 bps in Q3 FY23, which was broadly towards contingency provisions, leading to net profit growth of 30% YoY.