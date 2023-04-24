ICICI Bank Q4 Results Review - NIMs, RoA At Historical Highs; Sustainability Remains Crucial: IDBI Capital
Advances growth slightly down.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
ICICI Bank Ltd.’s (one of our top picks) reported improvement in net interest margins by 25 basis points QoQ to 4.9% led by re-pricing of loans. Asset quality improved with gross non-performing asset at 2.81% versus 3.07% QoQ led by lower slippages.
Also, restructured assets stood at 0.4% versus 0.5% QoQ. Credit growth declined to 19% YoY versus 20% YoY (Q3 FY23) as corporate (including 'inter bank participation certificate ) growth declined to 14% YoY versus 15% YoY (Q3 FY23).
ICICI Bank reported strong profitability growth at 30% YoY led by strong net interest income growth. During Q4 FY23, NII grew by 40% YoY against a loan growth of 19% YoY; margins improved sequentially. Pre provision operating profit grew by 34% YoY led by lower other income (up 7% YoY).
Lower credit costs led by better recoveries resulted in best return ratios in last few years; return on asset at 2.4%.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.