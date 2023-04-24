ICICI Bank Q4 Results Review - NIMs, RoA At Historical Highs; Sustainability Remains Crucial: IDBI Capital

ICICI Bank Ltd.’s (one of our top picks) reported improvement in net interest margins by 25 basis points QoQ to 4.9% led by re-pricing of loans. Asset quality improved with gross non-performing asset at 2.81% versus 3.07% QoQ led by lower slippages.

Also, restructured assets stood at 0.4% versus 0.5% QoQ. Credit growth declined to 19% YoY versus 20% YoY (Q3 FY23) as corporate (including 'inter bank participation certificate ) growth declined to 14% YoY versus 15% YoY (Q3 FY23).

ICICI Bank reported strong profitability growth at 30% YoY led by strong net interest income growth. During Q4 FY23, NII grew by 40% YoY against a loan growth of 19% YoY; margins improved sequentially. Pre provision operating profit grew by 34% YoY led by lower other income (up 7% YoY).

Lower credit costs led by better recoveries resulted in best return ratios in last few years; return on asset at 2.4%.