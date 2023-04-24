ICICI Bank Q4 Results Review - Another Quarter Of Flawless Execution: Motilal Oswal
Margin expands 25 bps QoQ; contingent provision further scaled up.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
ICICI Bank Ltd. has reported another robust quarter with earnings in-line with expectations (return on asset of 2.4%). This is despite making contingent provisions of Rs 16 billion as core credit cost remains insignificant (negative for FY23).
Core pre-provision operating profit grew 36% YoY, while net interest margins expanded by a healthy 25 basis points QoQ to 4.9%. Business growth was strong with overall loans growing 19% YoY.
Asset quality was robust as the gross non-performing asset/net non-performing asset ratios and provision coverage ratio improved further. The bank now has a total contingency buffer of Rs 131 billion.
ICICI Bank is well positioned to deliver steady earnings, supported by pristine asset quality and strong momentum in business growth.
We estimate ICICI Bank to deliver return on asset/return on equity of 2.2%/17.6% in FY25.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ICICI Bank Q4 Results Review - NIMs, RoA At Historical Highs; Sustainability Remains Crucial: IDBI Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.