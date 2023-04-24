ICICI Bank Q4 Results Review - Another Quarter Of Flawless Execution: Motilal Oswal

ICICI Bank Ltd. has reported another robust quarter with earnings in-line with expectations (return on asset of 2.4%). This is despite making contingent provisions of Rs 16 billion as core credit cost remains insignificant (negative for FY23).

Core pre-provision operating profit grew 36% YoY, while net interest margins expanded by a healthy 25 basis points QoQ to 4.9%. Business growth was strong with overall loans growing 19% YoY.

Asset quality was robust as the gross non-performing asset/net non-performing asset ratios and provision coverage ratio improved further. The bank now has a total contingency buffer of Rs 131 billion.

ICICI Bank is well positioned to deliver steady earnings, supported by pristine asset quality and strong momentum in business growth.

We estimate ICICI Bank to deliver return on asset/return on equity of 2.2%/17.6% in FY25.