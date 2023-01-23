ICICI Bank Q3 Results Review - Another Strong Quarter; Contingent Provision Prudently Scaled Up: Motilal Oswal
ICICI Bank reported another strong quarter with inline earning despite making contingent provisions of Rs 15 billion.
Motilal Oswal Report
ICICI Bank Ltd. reported another strong quarter with inline earnings (return on asset of 2.2%) despite making contingent provisions of Rs 15 billion and Rs 11.96 billion toward non-performing assets due to strict provisioning norms. Core pre-provision operating profit grew 32% YoY, while net interest margins expanded by 34 bps QoQ to 4.65%.
The asset quality performance was exemplary as the gross non-performing asset/net-non performing asset ratios and provision coverage ratio improved further. The bank now has a total contingency buffer of Rs 115 billion.
Business growth was strong and broad-based across retail and corporate segments. ICICI Bank continued to invest in tech and digital initiatives to further boost growth momentum.
With a floating-rate book of 70%, we think the bank is well placed to ride the rising interest rate environment. We estimate ICICI Bank to deliver return on asset/return on equity of 2.2%/17.0% in FY25.
