ICICI Bank Q3 Results Review - A Few Niggles Do Not Change Thesis: Yes Securities
ICICI Bank's GNPA additions amounted to Rs 57.23 bn for the quarter, translating to an annualised slippage ratio of 2.3% in Q3.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
ICICI Bank Ltd.'s gross non-performing asset additions amounted to Rs 57.23 billion for the quarter, translating to an annualised slippage ratio of 2.3% in Q3 FY23.
ICICI Bank's net interest margin at 4.65% was up 34 basis points QoQ, due to higher loan to deposit ratio and yield on advances moving up faster than cost of deposits.
Advances grew 3.8%/19.7% QoQ/YoY driven sequentially by healthy growth in corporate, retail, business banking and small and medium enterprise loans.
Total opex grew 0.7%/16.1% QoQ/YoY, employee expense grew 1.1%/17.6% QoQ/YoY and other expenses rose 0.4%/15.4% QoQ/YoY.
Fee income de-grew/grew -0.7%/3.7% QoQ/YoY. Fees from retail, rural, business banking and SME customers constituted about 78% of total fees.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
ICICI Bank Q3 Review: Setting New Normal Trends
More Research Reports On ICICI Bank's Q3 FY23 Results Review
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.