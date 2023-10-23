ICICI Bank Q2 Results Review - Operating Performance Continues To Remain Strong: Systematix

We introduce the FY26 estimates, rollover the forecasts to December 2025 and maintain our 'Buy' rating with Dec-24 target price of Rs 1,125 (from 1,130). We value the bank at 2.5 times Dec-25 adjusted book value per share and assign a value of Rs 170 per share for the subsidiaries.

We estimate the bank to report FY24-26 ROA/ROE of 2.1%/17.7%. We assume continued strong growth for the unsecured portfolio of the bank with operating expenses remaining elevated due to continued investment in technology and business.

While we continue to expect higher slippage ratio and credit costs during the forecast period, we trim our near-term credit cost estimates to reflect the current slippage and provision run rate.

Overall, ICICI Bank remains one of our preferred picks within the banking sector.