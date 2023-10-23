ICICI Bank Q2 Results Review - Operating Performance Continues To Remain Strong: Systematix
Advances growth driven by retail and SME loans.
Systematix Research Report
ICICI Bank Ltd. reported Q2 FY24 earnings of Rs 102 billion (+35% YoY, +6% QOQ) with operating profit coming in line with estimates and lower than expected credit costs resulting in a 5% beat to earnings estimate. Key highlights for the quarter were:
advances growth of 18% YoY, 5% QoQ with retail (6% QoQ) contributing 61% of incremental growth whilst domestic corporate loans increased a modest 3% QoQ. Unsecured loans, at 13% of overall portfolio, increased 37% YoY, 9% QoQ.
deposit growth at 19% YoY, 5% QoQ was driven by term deposits at 32% YoY, 9% QoQ with average current account and savings account ratio declining a sharp 180 bps QoQ.
Reported net interest margin declined -25 bp QoQ due to +18 bp QoQ increase in cost of funds and -5bp QOQ decline in yields. ICICI Bank remains confident of maintaining its FY23 net inerest margins in FY24 as well.
Non-interest income, excluding treasury, increased by 14% YoY led by fee income growth of 16.2% YoY.
Cost to income ratio increased to 40.9% (versus 40.2% QoQ) due to higher other expenses (+9% QoQ) on investments in the retail businesses and tech expenses, partly offset by normalized employee expenses (-4% QoQ due to wage hikes in the preceding quarter)
annualised credit costs declined to 23 bps (versus 52 bps QoQ) due to lower slippages on seasonally higher base in the agri portfolio and higher recoveries in the corporate small and medium enterprise book from asset reconstruction company sale of an non-performing asset account.
On annualised basis, H1 FY24 return on asset was 2.4% (versus 2.16% in FY23) and standalone return on equity was 19% (versus 17.3% in FY23).
We introduce the FY26 estimates, rollover the forecasts to December 2025 and maintain our 'Buy' rating with Dec-24 target price of Rs 1,125 (from 1,130). We value the bank at 2.5 times Dec-25 adjusted book value per share and assign a value of Rs 170 per share for the subsidiaries.
We estimate the bank to report FY24-26 ROA/ROE of 2.1%/17.7%. We assume continued strong growth for the unsecured portfolio of the bank with operating expenses remaining elevated due to continued investment in technology and business.
While we continue to expect higher slippage ratio and credit costs during the forecast period, we trim our near-term credit cost estimates to reflect the current slippage and provision run rate.
Overall, ICICI Bank remains one of our preferred picks within the banking sector.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
