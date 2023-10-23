ICICI Bank Q2 Results Review - Net Interest Margins Further Declined; RoA Remains At High Level: IDBI Capital

ICICI Bank Ltd.’s (one of our top picks) reported further decline in net interest margins by 25 basis points QoQ to 4.53% during Q2 FY24 led by higher cost of deposits. Asset quality improved with gross non performing asset at 2.48% versus 2.76% QoQ led by lower slippages.

Also, restructured assets stood at 0.3% versus 0.4% QoQ. Credit growth remains strong 18.3% YoY versus 18.1% YoY (Q1 FY24) led by domestic book.

ICICI Bank reported strong profitability growth at 36% YoY led by lower provisions. During Q2 FY24, net interest income grew by 24% YoY against a loan growth of 19% YoY; however margins declined QoQ. Pre-provision operating profit grew by 22% YoY led by lower other income (up 14% YoY).

Lower credit costs led by better recoveries resulted in best return ratios in last few years; return on asset maintained at 2.4%.

We maintain ‘Buy’ with a target price of Rs 1,240, valuing parent business at Rs 1,085 at 2.9 times price/adjusted book value FY25E and rest for the subsidiaries.