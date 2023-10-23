ICICI Bank Q2 Results Review - Margin Commentary Does Not Alter Overall Thesis: Yes Securities

ICICI Bank Ltd.'s management guides for further moderation in margin next quarter but at a slower pace than witnessed during Q2:

Cost of deposits has risen 22 basis points QoQ to 4.53% whereas the yield on advances has declined 5 bps QoQ to 9.81%. The sequential decline in yield was due to one lesser day during the quarter and, also, competitive pressure.

There was also an absence of impact from refund of income tax as compared to a positive impact of 3 basis points in Q1. The negative impact on margin due to incremental cash reserve ratio would be about 2 bps. Management further guided that full year FY24 margin will be similar to FY23.

There was some sequential decline in slippages due to seasonality, while credit cost remained well under control:

Of the total slippages, the slippages from retail, rural and business banking amounted to Rs 43.64 billion. The remaining Rs 3.23 billion slippages emerged from the corporate and small and medium enterprise book. The slippages in Q1 had amounted to Rs 53.18 billion and the sequential decline is partly explained by lower KCC slippages, which seasonally rise in the odd quarters. The trends for unsecured loans at the bank are quite stable and well within expectations. At the industry level, the smaller-ticket unsecured loans are seeing greater stress but the bank is not present in this segment.

Provisions for the quarter amounted to Rs 5.83 billion, translating to a calculated annualised credit cost of 21 bps.

ICICI Bank continues to display a stable all-round growth profile with re-balancing of overseas loans likely complete:

Overall loan book including overseas loans has grown 18.3% YoY and 5% QoQ. Domestic retail loans have grown 21.4% YoY and 5.5% QoQ. Overseas loan book declined -4.4% YoY but grew 12.6% QoQ and forms 3.3% of total loan book.

We maintain ‘Buy’ rating on ICICI Bank with an unchanged price target of Rs 1210:

We value the standalone bank at 2.7 times FY25 price/book value for an FY24E/25E/26E return on equity profile of 16.6%/16.0%/16.2%. We assign a value of Rs 177 per share to the subsidiaries, on SOTP