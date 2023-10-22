ICICI Bank Q2 Results Review - A Robust Quarter: Dolat Capital
Growth trends healthy; marginal net slippages aid credit costs.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
ICICI Bank Ltd. reported steady quarter with net interest income growth at 24% YoY, healthy net interest margin at 4.5% (-25 bps QoQ) and low credit costs aiding profit after tax growth of 35% YoY. Marginal net slippages aided credit costs of 25 basis points for the quarter.
ICICI Bank's loan growth was robust at 5% QoQ 18% YoY, with strong sequential growth across small and medium enterprise including bulge bracket (9%), unsecured retail (9%), and overseas book (13%). Deposits growth was healthy at 5% QoQ.
Tweaking earnings and rolling over to September-25E, maintain 'Buy' with a SOTP based target price of Rs 1200 (3.1 times including subs) against return on asset/return on equity of 2%/16% for FY24E. We value the standalone bank at 2.8 times price-o-book value.
Risks to our view:
Lower than expected growth metrics, higher than expected opex, and pressure on margins
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.